Mother and son arrested following a stabbing and gunshots fired

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 10 got a call about both a gunshot wound, and a stabbing victim in Cumberland, Ky.

The stabbing victim was identified as Michael Foutch.

Foutch said that a man came into his home. The man was identified as Robert Napier.

Foutch told troopers that he attacked Napier with a baseball bat until he heard shots fired and he retreated to wait for law enforcement.

Troopers were able to see surveillance video of the front of the home where they saw Napier and his mother, Earlene Napier arrive at Foutch’s home.

As the video continued they were able to see Earlene Napier fire two shots, which were the shots that Foutch heard during his altercation with Napier.

When troopers arrived they saw two bullet holes in the front door that went through the home.

One of the bullets hit a wall inside the home and the other hit Napier in his arm.

During the time of this incident, there were two children inside the home.

Michael Foutch was taken to UK Hospital and is in serious condition.

Earlene Napier was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center and was charged with wanton endangerment. She was released on a $30,000 property bond.

Robert Napier was taken to the UK Hospital by ambulance for his injuries, following his release he was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center for warrants he has in Harlan County.

Napier is awaiting transportation to face charges of burglary, and assault as well as multiple traffic violations in Harlan County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.