A long stretch of dry weather about to begin

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -We started off a little soggy across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky this morning, and a few more showers are on the way before we enter a very nice stretch of dry and comfortable weather. A weak upper-level low and cold front is crossing the region this afternoon and with it, we will see a few rounds of hit-or-miss showers. The rain won’t be heavy and not everyone will see showers tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the mid-50s for overnight lows.

Monday will start with some patchy fog and partly to mostly cloudy skies. As this front exits the region clouds will be a bit stubborn to clear out and we could spark off a few isolated afternoon showers. Highs will be on the cooler side again, highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday. High pressure then builds into the region and will bring us an absolutely gorgeous stretch of weather. We’re expecting dry conditions all the way from Tuesday through Saturday. Each day will feature mainly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s and highs will be in the lower 80s. Our next chance of rain doesn’t look like it will arrive until the second half of next weekend.

