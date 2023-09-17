A long stretch of dry weather about to begin

By Shane Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -We started off a little soggy across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky this morning, and a few more showers are on the way before we enter a very nice stretch of dry and comfortable weather. A weak upper-level low and cold front is crossing the region this afternoon and with it, we will see a few rounds of hit-or-miss showers. The rain won’t be heavy and not everyone will see showers tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the mid-50s for overnight lows.

Monday will start with some patchy fog and partly to mostly cloudy skies. As this front exits the region clouds will be a bit stubborn to clear out and we could spark off a few isolated afternoon showers. Highs will be on the cooler side again, highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday. High pressure then builds into the region and will bring us an absolutely gorgeous stretch of weather. We’re expecting dry conditions all the way from Tuesday through Saturday. Each day will feature mainly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s and highs will be in the lower 80s. Our next chance of rain doesn’t look like it will arrive until the second half of next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado running back Deion Smith run with the ball during an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Colorado vs. Colorado State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) talks with offensive linemen Cooper Mays (63) and...
How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Jerod and Jacob Smith flipped their commitment to the University of Kentucky following Fridays...
“There’s no better place than the state of Kentucky”: Jerod and Jacob Smith commit to Kentucky
Behind standout performances from Jerod and Jacob Smith, the Redhounds stout defense helped...
“We’re the best defense in the state” Corbin defense shows up big in win over Broncos
A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior

Latest News

WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Sunday Forecast
WYMT FirstAlert WeatherNOW - Saturday Evening Forecast
WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Overnight Forecast- 9/17/23
WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Sunday Evening Forecast- 9/17/23