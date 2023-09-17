Letcher Fire and Rescue onto phase two of building project

By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 17, 2023
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Letcher Fire and Rescue completed phase one of their three phase building project.

Their building was destroyed by last Julys flood which led them to working on rebuilding.

Phase one focused on the completion of the exterior of the building.

Executive Director Shawn Gilley said they are looking to the community for support for the second phase.

“During the flood, we had several people that would stop by and they would say, ‘We’re devestated. We helped lay block or we helped pour this concrete. We built this, did that,’” Gilley said. “And that’s why we chose to do this in phases. We wanted that community aspect back in what we build now.”

Gilley said he wants to bring back the feeling of community involvement, whether it entails people working on building the interior or simply providing moral support.

The second phase, which focuses on the interior of the building, will officially begin Sept. 29.

The phase starts with a community meeting where community members can share their thoughts and opinions on the building.

The building will also have a space for the community.

“When the flood came through our area lost our community center ... and there is no places for the community to gather,” Gilley said. “We’re here because of the community. If it wasn’t for the community, we wouldn’t be here. There would be no reason for us to build back if it wasn’t for our community. That’s who we’re dedicated to, and that’s who we want to structure our building for.”

The plan is to include a community room and provide community classes such as CPR training.

Letcher Fire and Rescue is working with Kentucky River Area Development District to receive grant money for the completion of the building, which Gilley said costs a little over $1 million.

Gilley hopes the second phase will be completed by the end of December and hopes the entire project will be completed by the spring of 2024.

