KSP investigating Clay County shooting

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a notification of shots fired in Clay County.

After CCSO arrived at the shooting on US 421 N in Manchester, they requested assistance from Kentucky State Police Post 11.

Troopers say that Jason E. Smith, 44 years old, of Manchester, was reportedly breaking into a home when a physical altercation broke out between Smith and the homeowner.

The altercation ended in Smith being shot and taken to Advent Health ER in Manchester by Clay EMS.

Smith was later flown to Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, where he was pronounced dead by the Fayette County coroner.

Smith’s body is scheduled to be examined by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Troopers said the case will be presented to a Clay County grand jury.

