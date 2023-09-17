KSP investigating Clay County shooting

.
.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a notification of shots fired in Clay County.

After CCSO arrived at the shooting on US 421 N in Manchester, they requested assistance from Kentucky State Police Post 11.

Troopers say that Jason E. Smith, 44 years old, of Manchester, was reportedly breaking into a home when a physical altercation broke out between Smith and the homeowner.

The altercation ended in Smith being shot and taken to Advent Health ER in Manchester by Clay EMS.

Smith was later flown to Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, where he was pronounced dead by the Fayette County coroner.

Smith’s body is scheduled to be examined by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Troopers said the case will be presented to a Clay County grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault...
Principal arrested for paddling student hard enough to leave bruises, authorities say
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Jerod and Jacob Smith flipped their commitment to the University of Kentucky following Fridays...
“There’s no better place than the state of Kentucky”: Jerod and Jacob Smith commit to Kentucky

Latest News

Williamsburg PD searching for possible theft suspect.
Williamsburg PD searching for a possible theft suspect
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office searching for missing camper.
Sheriff’s office searches for missing camper in Pulaski County
The annual White Lightning Trail Festival takes place in downtown Cumberland Gap Tennessee and...
Celebrating the Cumberland Gap heritage with the annual White Lightning Trail Festival
WYMT First Alert Weather
Some showers across the mountains this weekend