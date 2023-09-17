Kentucky dominates Akron at home 35-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky defeated the Akron Zips 35-3 at Kroger Field Saturday.

The offense received to start the game and immediately resembled the improved squad Stoops had discussed all week before Saturday.

The Wildcats completed a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. The drive was topped off with a 6-yard Devin Leary touchdown pass to Josh Kattus.

A UK three-and-out on the Cats’ second drive of the game led to a punt to Akron that was muffed and recovered by Zion Childress at Akron’s 37-yard line.

Early in the second quarter, UK’s Jordan Dingle made a great catch downfield, but the ball was popped out while he fought for extra yards. Akron recovered it in the end zone, giving the ball back to their offense.

Not too much later in the second, the Zips would inch their way down the field before UK’s Trevin Wallace got a third-down sack that would force Akron to settle for a field goal, which was missed.

A brutal snap by Kentucky’s Jager Burton went way over Devin Leary’s head before being recovered far back by the Wildcats.

Fortunately, a few plays later on third-and-goal from the 22-yard line with eight seconds left in the half, Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson makes an amazing back-shoulder grab for a touchdown.

This play led to Kentucky going into the halftime break leading, 14-0.

Late in the third quarter, the Akron Zips got their first points on the board with a 36-yard field goal.

Around the one minute mark, Devin Leary would avoid a blown-up play by dumping the ball off to Ray Davis who would turn the play into a 58-yard touchdown.

Davis would follow this up with another touchdown run for 55 yards, boosting UK’s lead 28-3.

Later in the fourth quarter, Leary would take a rough hit throwing a pass, but would get up and walk away on his own accord. Former Somerset Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon would come in the game to take his place.

Around the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Sharon would hand the ball off to Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to pump the lead, 35-3.

Kentucky will begin SEC play next week on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sep. 23.

Kickoff is set for noon.

