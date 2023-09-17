Family and friends of Amber Spradlin host auction, prayer vigil

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 13 months have passed since Amber Spradlin, a member of the Floyd County community, was killed.

The fight for justice is still ongoing for family members and friends.

“I don’t want people out there responsible for this to start to feel comfortable like it’s all gonna go away or be over with. We’re here until we get some answers,” said Debbie Hall, who was Spradlin’s cousin.

The family and supporters hosted a silent auction to raise money for a scholarship in honor of Spradlin.

They have raised $2200 so far, with their goal being $25,000, which would make it an annual award. The scholarship would go to a student at the Big Sandy Community College.

“Building this scholarship fund for as long as it takes until we get $25,000 in there for it to go on for 100 years or whatever,” said fundraising organizer Mary Ray.

Community members also gathered for a prayer vigil.

Debbie Hall said the support helps keep family members moving forward.

“Any time I start to get tired and get down in the dumps, it seems like somebody reaches out to me at the right point, with the right words or the right Bible scripture or the right advice,” said Hall.

The family is also raising money for a bench that would honor Amber Spradlin.

They are planning their next awareness event to be a chili cook-off on Oct. 22. It will be at Archer Park.

