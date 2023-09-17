AP Poll Top 25 released after a battle-tested week three of college football

(WYMT) - The Wildcats are left off the AP Top 25 list after the program’s third win this season in week three of college football.

UK beat Akron 35-3 Saturday night to keep the Wildcats undefeated in their 2023 non-conference meetings. Stoops and company picked up 10 votes, doubling the five votes the program received last week.

Across the landscape of college football, some of the top-ranked teams were tested in week three. Georgia (No. 1) was down 11 points at halftime to South Carolina, but ultimately the Bulldogs won by 10 points, 24-14. Michigan (No. 2) struggled with turnovers during their game against Bowling Green where Wolverine QB J.J. McCarthy threw for a career-high three interceptions.

Florida State (No. 3) had its first near-loss againstof the season during the Seminoles game against Boston College, giving up a 21-point lead to eventually only beat the Eagles by two points, 31-29.

Colorado (No. 18) and Colorado State had an intense inter-state battle that went into double overtime. The Buffaloes escaped with a 43-35 victory. Tennessee was previously ranked at No. 11, but after they dropped to an un-ranked Florida team 29-16, the Vols get knocked down 12 spots and the Gators make it into the Top 25 at No. 25.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (3-0)

2. Michigan (3-0)

3. Texas (3-0)

4. Florida State (3-0)

5. USC (3-0)

6. Ohio State (3-0)

7. Penn State (3-0)

8. Washington (3-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-0)

10. Oregon (3-0)

11. Utah (3-0)

12. LSU (2-1)

13. Alabama (2-1)

14. Oregon State (3-0)

15. Ole Miss (3-0)

16. Oklahoma (3-0)

17. North Carolina (3-0)

18. Duke (3-0)

19. Colorado (3-0)

20. Miami (3-0)

21. Washington State (3-0)

22. UCLA (3-0)

23. Tennessee (2-1)

24. Iowa (3-0)

25. Florida (2-1)

