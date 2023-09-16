WYMT, ARH present checks during week five ARH Game of the Week

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Leslie County hit the road to take on the Clay County Tigers.

During the game, Mallie Noble, the CEO of Mary Breckenridge ARH Hospital, presented a $1,000 check to Clay County Athletic Director Tommy Nicholson.

Noble also presented a $1,000 check to Leslie County High School Principal Merlene Lewis and Director of Community Relations Amy Wooton.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

