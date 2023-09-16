“We’re the best defense in the state” Corbin defense shows up big in win over Broncos

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin put their 29 game regular season win streak on the line against the 2022 5-A state champs, Frederick Douglass.

Behind standout performances from Jerod and Jacob Smith, the Redhounds stout defense helped Corbin come away with a 6-0 victory.

Jerod had three pass deflections on the night, two of which came in the first half.

Jacob tallied an interception and a fumble recovery.

After both offenses were held scoreless in the first quarter, the Redhounds found their way to the goal line after Kade Elam connected with Carter Stewart.

Elam snuck it into the endzone to give Corbin a touchdown lead.

The Broncos found themselves with the ball fourth and goal from the five yard line, but a big defensive stop gave Corbin the narrow victory.

Corbin head coach Tom Greer liked the way the defense played against a daunting opponent.

“Everybody played assignment football defensively,” head coach Tom Greer said. “You have to do that. If you don’t, you’re not doing your job.”

A defense that Jerod Smith said is one of the best.

“We’re the best defense in the state,” Smith said. “Stamp it.”

Corbin looks to add to their win streak on the road against Hazard.

