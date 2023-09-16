Some showers across the mountains this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We started the day off dry on this Saturday across Southern and Eastern Kentucky but the rest of the weekend is going to feature at least some chances of rain.

The Rest of the Weekend-

The forecast this weekend is going to be dominated by a slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system diving through the Ohio Valley. This trough contains some cooler air and enough moisture to spark off rounds of showers and perhaps a storm or two. We will need to keep an eye out if some areas see several rounds of rain over the next 24 hours as that could lead to some isolated high water problems. Be sure to download the WYMT First Alert Weather App to get alerts for your neighborhood if they are issued. Besides the rain, we will see some patchy fog develop overnight with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s. Going into Sunday shower chances stick around with otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-70s again.

The New Work Week-

A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out on Monday as that upper-level low slowly exits the region. In it’s wake high pressure will begin to build back in. Lows will be in the mid 50s Monday morning with highs again in the mid-70s. As we head into the final days of the calendar summer season temperatures will return to near and above normal. As that high pressure takes control of our weather, we are expecting mainly clear skies Tuesday through Friday. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s most of the week with lows near the 60 mark. We will have to keep an eye out as we head towards next weekend, as a potential tropical system could sling some showers our way.

