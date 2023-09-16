Scores from across the mountains for week five of high school football
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week five of high school football.
FRIDAY (9/15):
Rockcastle County 37, Paris 39
Pulaski County 21, Woodford County 31
Bell County 48, Whitley County 42
Danville 40, Knox Central 50
Powell County 20, West Carter 50
Perry Central 58, Shelby Valley 42
Mason County 27, Rowan County 0
Lee (VA) 56, Pineville 28
Prestonsburg 13, Pike Central 7
Western Hills 38, Morgan County 18
Wayne County 35, Metcalfe County 21
Casey County 34, McCreary Central 6
Leslie County 12, Clay County 50
Jenkins 0, Clinton County 47
Frederick Douglass 0, Corbin 6
Johnson Central 34, Dohn Community (OH) 6
Tug Valley (W. Va.) 54, East Ridge 6
South Laurel 22, Estill County 16 (OT)
Martin County 14, Magoffin County 16
Johnson County (TN) 45, Harlan 14
Letcher Central 48, Central (Va.) 6
Somerset 27, Campbellsville 34
Floyd Central 8, Betsy Layne 41
Southwestern 42, Mercer County 7
Pikeville 40, Belfry 21
Jackson County 42, Lynn Camp 2
Phelps 6, Knott Central 51
Breathitt County 41, Hazard 6
Lawrence County 44, Harlan County 20
