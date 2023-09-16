Scores from across the mountains for week five of high school football

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week five of high school football.

FRIDAY (9/15):

Rockcastle County 37, Paris 39

Pulaski County 21, Woodford County 31

Bell County 48, Whitley County 42

Danville 40, Knox Central 50

Powell County 20, West Carter 50

Perry Central 58, Shelby Valley 42

Mason County 27, Rowan County 0

Lee (VA) 56, Pineville 28

Prestonsburg 13, Pike Central 7

Western Hills 38, Morgan County 18

Wayne County 35, Metcalfe County 21

Casey County 34, McCreary Central 6

Leslie County 12, Clay County 50

Jenkins 0, Clinton County 47

Frederick Douglass 0, Corbin 6

Johnson Central 34, Dohn Community (OH) 6

Tug Valley (W. Va.) 54, East Ridge 6

South Laurel 22, Estill County 16 (OT)

Martin County 14, Magoffin County 16

Johnson County (TN) 45, Harlan 14

Letcher Central 48, Central (Va.) 6

Somerset 27, Campbellsville 34

Floyd Central 8, Betsy Layne 41

Southwestern 42, Mercer County 7

Pikeville 40, Belfry 21

Jackson County 42, Lynn Camp 2

Phelps 6, Knott Central 51

Breathitt County 41, Hazard 6

Lawrence County 44, Harlan County 20

