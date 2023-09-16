Republican candidates for state offices visit EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Republicans running for state offices made stops across Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

State Treasurer Allison Ball, who is the Republican candidate for state auditor, was a part of the tour. The Floyd County native said stopping in the mountains is always refreshing.

“I’m proud to represent our region in Frankfort. Of course, I get to represent the whole state, but I’m an Eastern Kentuckian and I always value where I’m from,” said Allison Ball.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is the Republican candidate for governor, joined the tour in hopes of showing people in the region that they can be celebrated throughout the state.

“When it comes to our economic cabinet, representation from Eastern Kentucky that can help spearhead and put forth ideas and innovative ideas,” said Daniel Cameron.

Republican candidate for state treasurer Mark Metcalf, who is looking to fill the shoes of Allison Ball, spoke to constituents about protecting resources in the region.

“I’m all about protecting the mines. Natural gas, petroleum and seeing that our people here in Eastern Kentucky know that they have a friend in Frankfort,” said Mark Metcalf.

Jonathan Shell, Republican candidate for state agriculture commissioner wants to expand opportunities for people in the region.

“The best things we can do to help the vitality and really strengthen our smaller farmers, our more vocational farmers that may have job somewhere else, but also own a farm, is to help get more markets available,” said Jonathan Shell.

We reached out to the Democratic Party of Kentucky for comments on the Republican Party tour and potential stops for democratic candidates, but we have not yet received a response.

