Pikeville breaks losing streak with road win against Belfry

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The No. 2 Pikeville Panthers visited the No. 5 Belfry Pirates for a thrilling top-five-match-up on Friday night.

Both programs took turns scoring in the first half, with the Pirates putting one over the Panthers to start the third quarter. However, it was the Panthers that put the game away for the rest of the second half.

Panther Brenden Anthony got the ball rolling for Pikeville in the third quarter with a commanding run into the end zone, giving the Panthers their lead back 26-21.

Belfry would keep fighting, converting on several downs, but it was never enough to score again. A Pikeville touchdown from QB Isaac Duty, a fumble recovery that put the Panthers in range to score at third-and-goal and a touchdown from wide receiver Tayvian Boykins sealed the deal for Chris McNamee’s squad.

Pikeville grabs their first win in three weeks, taking down Belfry 40-21. Belfry is now on a two-game losing streak.

