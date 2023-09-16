Pike Central picks up first loss of season, falling to Prestonsburg

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks hosted the Prestonsburg Blackcats Friday night in hopes of staying undefeated on the season.

The first half of the game was a defensive battle on both sides. Neither program was able to find the end zone in the first quarter and for the majority of the second quarter.

The Blackcats’ quarterback Bryce Holbrook found wide receiver Dalton Elliott for a critical first down late in the second. That same duo would eventually find the end zone to put up the first points of the game, leading 7-0.

Prestonsburg would score once more and so would Pike County, but, in the end, the Blackcats walked away with the 13-7 win.

Pike Central and Prestonsburg are both now 4-1 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Randy Alex Davidson
Somerset man arrested after reportedly shooting girlfriend
Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault...
Principal arrested for paddling student hard enough to leave bruises, authorities say
KSP Trooper Billy Ball from the Pikeville post was named Trooper of the Year during an awards...
Trooper involved in deadly Floyd County shooting named ‘Trooper of the Year’

Latest News

Pikeville has advanced their fourth state title game in five years.
Pikeville breaks losing streak with road win against Belfry
Phelps vs. Knott Central
Knott Central takes care of business at home versus Phelps
WYMT
Perry Central outlasts Shelby Valley in mountain top 10 shootout
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 5