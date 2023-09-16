Pike Central picks up first loss of season, falling to Prestonsburg

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks hosted the Prestonsburg Blackcats Friday night in hopes of staying undefeated on the season.

The first half of the game was a defensive battle on both sides. Neither program was able to find the end zone in the first quarter and for the majority of the second quarter.

The Blackcats’ quarterback Bryce Holbrook found wide receiver Dalton Elliott for a critical first down late in the second. That same duo would eventually find the end zone to put up the first points of the game, leading 7-0.

Prestonsburg would score once more and so would Pike County, but, in the end, the Blackcats walked away with the 13-7 win.

Pike Central and Prestonsburg are both now 4-1 on the season.

