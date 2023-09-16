Perry Central outlasts Shelby Valley in mountain top 10 shootout

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Commodores defeated the Shelby Valley Wildcats, 58-42, in their week five matchup.

This win marks the Commodores’ first road win of the season.

Both teams are now 3-2 on the season. The Wildcats will travel to Elizabethtown for their next game on Saturday, Sep. 23.

Perry Central will continue their road trip to take on the Martin County Cardinals on Friday, Sep. 22.

