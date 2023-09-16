Magoffin County earns first win of the football season

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets cracked the win column for the first time this season, earning a 16-14 win over Martin County.

The end of the first quarter was close. The Hornets led the Cardinals, 8-7.

Magoffin County would hang on to win the week five matchup, 16-14.

With the win, the Hornets moved to 1-4, while Martin County dropped to 2-3.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.