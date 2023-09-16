Magoffin County earns first win of the football season
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County Hornets cracked the win column for the first time this season, earning a 16-14 win over Martin County.
The end of the first quarter was close. The Hornets led the Cardinals, 8-7.
Magoffin County would hang on to win the week five matchup, 16-14.
With the win, the Hornets moved to 1-4, while Martin County dropped to 2-3.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.