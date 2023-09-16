Knox Central handles Danville at home

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers hosted the Danville Admirals for a week five battle.

At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers and the Admirals were tied at 7-7.

Knox Central ran away with a 50-40 win.

Panther RB/WR/QB, Steve Partin, had 526 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Knox Central improved to 3-2 with the win.

Danville is still searching for its first win. The Admirals fall to 0-5 on the season.

