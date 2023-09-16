Knox Central handles Danville at home
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers hosted the Danville Admirals for a week five battle.
At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers and the Admirals were tied at 7-7.
Knox Central ran away with a 50-40 win.
Panther RB/WR/QB, Steve Partin, had 526 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Knox Central improved to 3-2 with the win.
Danville is still searching for its first win. The Admirals fall to 0-5 on the season.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.