Knox Central handles Danville at home

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 16, 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers hosted the Danville Admirals for a week five battle.

At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers and the Admirals were tied at 7-7.

Knox Central ran away with a 50-40 win.

Panther RB/WR/QB, Steve Partin, had 526 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Knox Central improved to 3-2 with the win.

Danville is still searching for its first win. The Admirals fall to 0-5 on the season.

