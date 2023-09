HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Central beat Phelps 51-6 Friday night.

The Patriots went up 13-0 after the first quarter and did not look back.

Preston Shepherd set the tone early with a rushing touchdown, followed by a punt return touchdown.

Knott moves to 2-3 on the season.

Phelps falls to 1-4.

