How the UAW strike could affect Kentucky dealerships

Local auto dealerships could feel impacts from the UAW strike.
Local auto dealerships could feel impacts from the UAW strike.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first in the nation’s history, union members from all big three auto makers have gone on strike, at the same time.

While, so far, the strikes are limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, auto dealerships here in Kentucky will still feel the impacts.

“What happened during the pandemic is it caused new vehicle prices to rise because of the shortage. If this strike goes longer than we hope it does, then it will cause new vehicle prices to rise. In turn, as new vehicle inventory dwindles, it will cause used vehicle prices to rise,” said David Griffith.

David Griffith is the General Sales Manager at Jack Kain Ford. He said at the start of any strike, there are going to be a lot of unknowns. But one thing he can say for sure is, now is the time buy and sell. Dealerships will especially be looking to buy used cars.

“Right now is a good time if you want to get out to buy new or used. The likelihood of prices going up, should this strike linger, are almost certain.”

Griffith said the strike could create a shortage similar to that of the pandemic, if not worse.

“It can definitely have an impact not only on dealers themselves, but supplies, parts. Across the board, the auto industry is a huge economic factor for the country.”

Griffith said at the end of the day, the auto industry is a resilient one.

“We’re hoping and praying this doesn’t last long. Number one, it’s not good for the industry. And it puts a lot of people out of work.”

Griffith said it’s just important, like always, to do your research before any big purchase, or sale.

