Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 5

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans were pumped for the week five matchup between the Betsy Layne Bobcats and the Floyd Central Jaguars.

The electric atmosphere in Floyd County received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Betsy Layne got the 41-8 win over Floyd Central.

With the win, the Bobcats remain undefeated at 5-0.

Floyd Central falls to 3-2.

