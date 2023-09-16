Corbin football marks 100 years with home-opening celebration

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds football team is celebrating one century of football.

Head coach Tom Greer said this celebration makes him look back at all of the former coaches who came before him.

“And then I think about a lot of the players that have played here and really all the facilities and all the new things you see the bells and whistles now is because of the guys that played in the 30s and 40s and 50s and 60s right on through and in the 80s and right on up and those guys are ones that really built the football program tradition and the fiscal part of being able to build what we have,” said Coach Greer.

The Redhounds are also celebrating a new turf at the football field this season.

A week five matchup with Frederick Douglass was the first home game of the 2023 season for Corbin.

Players, coaches and fans were able to break in the $9.3 million renovated Campbell Field.

“Frederick Douglass is a great football team. 5A defending state champs. Probably the best team in the state of Kentucky last year. Right now they’re ranked number one in the state and probably the best team in the state right now,” Greer said.

The Redhounds also took time to honor Corbin native Roy Kidd.

Kidd died on Tuesday at 91.

“There are folks that are still around here that watch coach Kidd play, and that’s close with him and are saddened,” Greer added.

