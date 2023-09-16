Clay County keeps winning streak alive in ARH Game of the Week

Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tune in to the ARH Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured an Eastern Kentucky team trying to stay unbeaten.

In a week five clash, the Clay County Tigers hosted the Leslie County Eagles.

After dropping the first game of the season, the Eagles rattled off three straight wins, but Leslie County could not make it four straight.

Clay County secured the 50-12 win. The Tigers improved to 5-0.

With the loss, Leslie County falls to 3-2.

