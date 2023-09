HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County beat Hazard 41-6 Friday night.

The Bobcats had a strong first half going up 21-0 at the break.

Breathitt continued dominating both sides of the ball in the second half, only allowing a single score, while putting up another 20 points.

The blue and white move to 2-3 on the season.

Hazard drops to 1-4.

