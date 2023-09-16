Betsy Layne stays undefeated at home against Floyd Central

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats defeated the Floyd Central Jaguars, 41-8, in front of an excited home crowd Friday night.

The Bobcats end the night 5-0 and remain undefeated at the halfway point of the season.

The Jags now fall to 3-2 on the season and will face the Pike Central Hawks on Sept. 22.

Betsy Layne will host the Prestonsburg Blackcats next week on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.