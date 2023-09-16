Betsy Layne stays undefeated at home against Floyd Central

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats defeated the Floyd Central Jaguars, 41-8, in front of an excited home crowd Friday night.

The Bobcats end the night 5-0 and remain undefeated at the halfway point of the season.

The Jags now fall to 3-2 on the season and will face the Pike Central Hawks on Sept. 22.

Betsy Layne will host the Prestonsburg Blackcats next week on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Randy Alex Davidson
Somerset man arrested after reportedly shooting girlfriend
Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg, 59, was arrested on Wednesday on an assault...
Principal arrested for paddling student hard enough to leave bruises, authorities say
KSP Trooper Billy Ball from the Pikeville post was named Trooper of the Year during an awards...
Trooper involved in deadly Floyd County shooting named ‘Trooper of the Year’

Latest News

Behind standout performances from Jerod and Jacob Smith, the Redhounds stout defense helped...
“We’re the best defense in the state” Corbin defense shows up big in win over Broncos
Smith Twins Flip Commitment to UK
Phelps vs. Knott Central
Knott Central takes care of business at home versus Phelps
WYMT
Perry Central outlasts Shelby Valley in mountain top 10 shootout
Breathitt Co. vs Hazard
Breathitt finds their groove against Hazard