Wife of fallen Scott Co. deputy presented with Medal of Honor

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widow of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was presented with the Medal of Honor this week.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office joined Conley’s wife as she was presented the award at the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Conference.

Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop in late May.

His wife just started a foundation in Conley’s name to help families in law enforcement.

