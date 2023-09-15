Wife of fallen Scott Co. deputy presented with Medal of Honor

The widow of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was presented with the Medal of Honor this week.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Members of the Sheriff’s Office joined Conley’s wife as she was presented the award at the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Conference.

Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop in late May.

His wife just started a foundation in Conley’s name to help families in law enforcement.

