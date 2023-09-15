WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Leslie County vs. Clay County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features an Eastern Kentucky team trying to stay unbeaten.

The Clay County Tigers are 4-0 for the first time since 2006.

In a week five clash, the Tigers are set to square off against the Leslie County Eagles (3-1).

After dropping the first game of the season, the Eagles have rattled off three straight wins.

Last week, Clay County got a 20 point win at home against Harlan County, while Leslie County hit the road to secure a 25-8 win over Harlan.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Manchester.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

