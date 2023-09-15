UK Markey Cancer Center becomes first NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, several state and national leaders gathered at the University of Kentucky to make an announcement that could impact cancer patients across the Commonwealth.

“In a state that suffers the highest cancer rates in the country, our duty is to do more,” said UK Markey Cancer Center Director Dr. B. Mark Evers.

UK’s Markey Cancer Center received National Cancer Institute designation a decade ago, but in 2023, the facility is now an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“It’s the first facility in Kentucky to do so. In fact, there are just 56 in the whole country, and now, one of them is right here in UK,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

This Comprehensive Cancer Center status means that Markey has the means to further their cancer research as well as the care they provide to patients.

“Our leadership in the cancer center and the university is phenomenal in making this possible, and the people who work within the cancer center; researchers, clinicians, behavioral scientists, epidemiologists are really world-class,” said Thomas Tucker, MCC’s Senior Director for Cancer Surveillance.

Cancer survivor and UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus student Anna Cox said her life has come full circle thanks to the Markey Cancer Center.

“What started with time as a cancer patient led me to innovative cancer research and then to medical school as a future physician, all at one institution. This is what being a comprehensive cancer center is all about,” Cox said.

The next-closest comprehensive cancer center is nearly 200 miles from Lexington.

