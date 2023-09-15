Tracking weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dry, comfortable weather will continue to close out the work week, but we are tracking some changes for portions of the weekend.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

The forecast is looking cool and calm through tonight. Temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-50s under a mainly clear sky. We also stay dry to close out the work week.

The weekend will start on a dry note, but we are tracking some upcoming changes. Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-70s under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours, and some could be heavy.

Showers look to linger into Saturday night. Again, some could be heavy. We have a Level 1 risk of Excessive Rainfall, so be sure to keep an eye on those creeks and streams. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers For Sunday, Then More Drier Air

Rain chances stick around for the second half of the weekend. We are tracking scattered showers on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds, especially early. Highs top out in the mid-70s, while lows fall into the mid-50s.

As we kick off the new work week, we are tracking some lingering showers. Highs on Monday remain in the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, some spotty showers can not be ruled out. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-50s.

The forecast is looking drier into Tuesday, but we are trending warmer. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Again, overnight lows dip into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are looking warmer and dry for the middle of next week.

Highs top out in the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

