Somerset man arrested after reportedly shooting girlfriend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault following an investigation, Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones confirmed.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Day Meadow Drive around 10:34 p.m. on September 7.

When they arrived, deputies said they found Olivia Eichmann was shot.

Eichmann was reportedly flown to UK Medical Center for treatment.

During an investigation, officials said they talked to Eichmann’s boyfriend. He was identified as Randy Alex Davidson.

Davidson reportedly told officials that Eichmann accidentally shot herself.

However, after getting evidence, officials concluded that Davidson shot Eichmann during a domestic violence incident.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at the home, and an arrest warrant was served on Davidson.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

