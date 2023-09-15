Sen. Mitch McConnell honors longtime EKY GOP leader Mike Duncan

Photo Courtesy: Republican Party of Kentucky Twitter
Photo Courtesy: Republican Party of Kentucky Twitter(Republican Party of Kentucky Twitter)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s senior senator paid tribute to another Kentuckian who has spent a lifetime in political service this week.

On Thursday, Sen. Mitch McConnell talked about Martin County native and longtime Republican strategist Mike Duncan’s role in the state and national levels of the party.

Duncan, who has served several times as a GOP commentator for WYMT on Election Night in the past, recently retired from his position as National Committeeman for the Kentucky GOP. He has served in that role since 1992.

He is also a past chairman of the Republican National Committee and has served as Governor of the United States Postal Service and Chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Early on, Mike had a gift for giving that he shared generously with the people of my home state. When Mike and his wife, Joanne, first moved to East Kentucky, they committed to spending at least one day a week doing something to benefit their community. Since then, Mike has devoted decades to student mentorship, training young people in Appalachia, and sponsoring their continued education. His lifetime of civic service has been recognized by a number of prestigious organizations,” Sen. McConnell said in his remarks on the Senate floor.

You can watch the remarks here.

Below is a tweet from the Republican Party of Kentucky honoring Duncan’s longtime service to the party back in August:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership

Latest News

Dept. of Veterans Affairs expanding medical foster home program in EKY
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more perfect day before rain chances move in this weekend
The Carl D. Perkins Vocational Training Center
EKY center celebrates 50 years of service to Kentuckians with disabilities
Randy Alex Davidson
Somerset man arrested after reportedly shooting girlfriend