Sen. Mitch McConnell honors longtime EKY GOP leader Mike Duncan

WASHINGTON DC. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s senior senator paid tribute to another Kentuckian who has spent a lifetime in political service this week.

On Thursday, Sen. Mitch McConnell talked about Martin County native and longtime Republican strategist Mike Duncan’s role in the state and national levels of the party.

Duncan, who has served several times as a GOP commentator for WYMT on Election Night in the past, recently retired from his position as National Committeeman for the Kentucky GOP. He has served in that role since 1992.

He is also a past chairman of the Republican National Committee and has served as Governor of the United States Postal Service and Chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Early on, Mike had a gift for giving that he shared generously with the people of my home state. When Mike and his wife, Joanne, first moved to East Kentucky, they committed to spending at least one day a week doing something to benefit their community. Since then, Mike has devoted decades to student mentorship, training young people in Appalachia, and sponsoring their continued education. His lifetime of civic service has been recognized by a number of prestigious organizations,” Sen. McConnell said in his remarks on the Senate floor.

You can watch the remarks here.

Below is a tweet from the Republican Party of Kentucky honoring Duncan’s longtime service to the party back in August:

Today, we honored Mike Duncan for his lifetime of service to the Republican Party. Mike has served as the national committeeman for the @KYGOP since 1992. He’s also served as the @GOP Chairman. He has served his country & his state well. We can’t thank him enough. pic.twitter.com/YEQDZVBXLO — Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) August 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.