Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior

A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - A second teacher at Belfry High School has been accused of inappropriate behavior this week.

Belfry High School teacher and assistant football coach Nathan Coleman resigned earlier this week after being accused of inappropriate behavior. Following his departure, Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said the district was notified of a second individual who has since been indefinitely removed from his role based on allegations of impropriety.

“We suspended a teacher, pending investigation,” Dr. Adkins said. “A couple of things came to our attention yesterday evening and we went ahead and notified the state police.”

Adkins said Kentucky State Police is now involved and the teacher is suspended through the investigation, which he hopes will be complete by the middle of next week.

