Rescue groups want to see change in state laws against animal abuse

Some of the dogs rescued from a home in Estill County.(Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Animal rescue groups throughout the commonwealth agree that Kentucky’s laws surrounding animal abuse and neglect are not harsh enough.

The conversations stem from the recent discovery of more than 70 dogs living in terrible conditions in an Estill County home.

Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, who represents parts of Fayette and Scott counties, filed House Bill 71 this past session, but it did not garner enough support to be heard by the committee.

The bill would allow rescue groups to receive some of the money spent caring for neglected and abused animals.

“If they do not want to forfeit the animals, they want to go through court proceedings, they can be responsible for the cost of care,” said Rep. Stevenson.

Estill County Attorney Jason Riley said that the case will likely not be changed to abuse of a dog or cat, which is a felony.

In that case, Delbert Webber will likely be charged with a misdemeanor.

