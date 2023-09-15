Police warning about possible scam involving golf cart sale

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are warning police about a possible scam involving a golf cart in their area.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say someone with a profile name of Joseph Johnson is trying to sell the vehicle on Facebook.

We are told the individual is asking for a down payment on it through a payment service and is then sending potential buyers to random addresses that they are not at.

You can find a screenshot of the golf cart and the person trying to sell it below.

If you have any information about this case or know who the person is, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership

Latest News

KSP Trooper Billy Ball from the Pikeville post was named Trooper of the Year during an awards...
Trooper involved in deadly Floyd County shooting named ‘Trooper of the Year’
Photo Courtesy: Claiborne County, TN Jail
Man charged following chase with speeds of more than 150 mph at times
Photo Courtesy: Republican Party of Kentucky Twitter
Sen. Mitch McConnell honors longtime EKY GOP leader Mike Duncan
Dept. of Veterans Affairs expanding medical foster home program in EKY