Police warning about possible scam involving golf cart sale

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are warning police about a possible scam involving a golf cart in their area.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say someone with a profile name of Joseph Johnson is trying to sell the vehicle on Facebook.

We are told the individual is asking for a down payment on it through a payment service and is then sending potential buyers to random addresses that they are not at.

You can find a screenshot of the golf cart and the person trying to sell it below.

If you have any information about this case or know who the person is, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or message them on Facebook.

