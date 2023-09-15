One more perfect day before rain chances move in this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next 24 hours or so because some changes are coming with rain returning to the forecast.

Today and Tonight

It will be another chilly morning for some as we once again wake up in the 40s and 50s across the region. Sunshine will quickly warm us up today into the upper 70s, so it will be another perfect day to be outside. Head out to some of the festivals going on across parts of the area or take in a high school football game this evening. Just get outside and enjoy the weather.

Clear skies will linger tonight, but it will not be as cold as it has been. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Weekend Forecast

After starting off Saturday on a dry and somewhat sunny note, the clouds will move in and take over. Rain chances will also move in later in the day. I think the further north you are, the later your chances will be. Some of the border counties could start seeing spotty showers as early as lunchtime or early afternoon. They will spread out and increase in coverage as we head into the nighttime hours on Saturday. Highs will still get into the low 80s before the rain hits and only drop into the low 60s under mainly cloudy skies Saturday night.

Sunday will be a little soggy at times and highs will take a hit because of it. We will only get into the mid to upper 70s. Skies should start to clear out later in the day, but it might take a bit. We will drop back into the 50s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

Models are hinting at a stray rain chance on Monday, but I believe most of us stay dry. Highs will again be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances go away for much of the rest of next week and we see a warming trend. It looks like we could be back above average by a few degrees by the end of the week, topping back out in the low 80s.

Have a good weekend!

