One dead after Buchanan Co., Va. crash

Police say he was wearing a helmet.
Police say he was wearing a helmet.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WYMT) - Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person on Monday.

Officers said Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va., died after being thrown from the motorcycle. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Law enforcement said the motorcycle ran off Route 652 approximately one mile east of Route 643, continued down an embankment, hit another embankment and stopped in a creek below a bridge.

