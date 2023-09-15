One dead after Buchanan Co., Va. crash

BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WYMT) - Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person on Monday.

Officers said Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va., died after being thrown from the motorcycle. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Law enforcement said the motorcycle ran off Route 652 approximately one mile east of Route 643, continued down an embankment, hit another embankment and stopped in a creek below a bridge.

