Morehead State University hosting aerospace conference

This weekend, MSU is hosting the Appalachian Space Technology and Research Advancements Conference.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The aerospace industry is now Kentucky’s number one export, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

Morehead State University is at the forefront of training future leaders in this field. This weekend, MSU is hosting the Appalachian Space Technology and Research Advancements Conference.

Friday, Congressman Hal Rogers, a large proponent of the space science program at MSU, was joined by Bill Nelson, a former United States senator from Florida and the current administrator for NASA.

Nelson says that NASA’s partnership with MSU is critical for the program’s success because of its major deep space communication dish.

“That way, we have a backup and a major partner, a private partner, that communicates as we go further and further into deep space,” Nelson said.

MSU has owned and operated the powerful 21-meter space tracking antenna for nearly 20 years and recently added another 12-meter dish. They both serve as an Earth station for satellite mission support.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested
A second teacher at Belfry High School is facing allegations of impropriety this week.
Second Pike County teacher accused of inappropriate behavior

Latest News

Corbin Redhounds football helmet
Jerod and Jacob Smith commit to Kentucky
Local auto dealerships could feel impacts from the UAW strike.
How the UAW strike could affect Kentucky dealerships
Check Presentation
WYMT, ARH present checks during week five ARH Game of the Week
100 years of Corbin Football
Corbin football marks 100 years with home-opening celebration
Markey Cancer Center
UK Markey Cancer Center becomes first NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center in Kentucky