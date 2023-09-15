‘Moonshine, Music, and Makers’ fill Pikeville’s Main Street

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s celebration of mountain makers is packing Main Street this weekend, inviting visitors to take a sip, hear the sounds, or grab some stuff from Appalachian artists and artisans.

The Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival kicked off Friday with booths lining the street. From food trucks to handmade gifts, the event has a little something for everyone.

“People may not know that Pauley Hollow makes bourbon and moonshine over at Belfry- right across from Belfry High School. They may not know that we make jams and jellies here. Everybody over here - everybody here’s all craft or hand. Most of them are handmade stuff and most of those made right here in this area,” said Charlie Pinson with Friends Drift Inn. “There’s a lot of history of handmade and crafts made in in this area. And this is a good chance for everybody to get out and be seen- especially by the local people.”

Those involved say it is a great way to spend the weekend, celebrating the history of the region by supporting the hands that are working to keep old trades alive.

“For us to be able to do a festival with something like that, I think it really brings out a lot of the tradition- a lot of heritage. And, you know, I think it’s good for families to learn about,” said Stacey McFarland with Kentucky Mountain Moonshine.

The event continues through Saturday night, with a schedule of musicians on the Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Main Street stage. You can find more information here.

