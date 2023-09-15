Middle school football game honors student killed

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The loss of 7th grader Chance Artist was on the minds of both players and coaches as the Logan Middle School Football team took the field against Winfield.

Logan Middle School Principal Brian Atkinson said this has been a tough week for everyone but they’re moving forward together as a family.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” he said. “In football, sports competitiveness, we all still come together as one as our small towns with big hearts.”

Winfield and Logan may be rivals on the field, but after Winfield Middle School Principal Matt Shock learned about Chance, he said the community wanted to do something to help.

Instead of charging their usual admission fee, they asked fans to make a donation that’ll go to Chance’s family.

“We like to take care of our own and we consider them one of our own,” he said. “This is just the least we can do with what they’re going through.”

Dozens of people came to the game to show their love and support by giving what they could and dressing in Logan County blue.

Winfield Cheer Coach Lindsay Lucas, dressed in blue, said seeing so many come to the game is incredible.

“We are praying for them,” she said. “We are sending our love to each and every one of them in that community.”

Logan Middle School Football Coach Brandon Atkins said the love the community is showing is something they never expected.

“The love that Winfield has shown us and quite frankly the whole state has shown us over something unimaginable has just been wonderful.”

