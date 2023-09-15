Dept. of Veterans Affairs expanding medical foster home program in EKY

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One government organization is looking for caregivers to help with a program to assist veterans in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Hershel “Woody” Williams Medical Center in Huntington in coordination with the VA Office of Rural Health are expanding their Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program into the mountains.

The MFH Program offers a safe, long-term home environment for veterans who are not able to live on their own.

In order to be eligible for the program, caregivers would have to live within 40 miles of the VA’s community-based outpatient clinic in Prestonsburg.

Those who are selected would be paid monthly, with the cost of services being dependent upon the care needs of the veteran.

You can read more about the program here.

Potential caregivers and those interested in additional information about the program can also call 304-429-6741, ext. 3841.

