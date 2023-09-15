‘Country folks can survive’: Black Gold Festival showcases resiliency following 2022 flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little more than one year following the devastating July 2022 flood, the 42nd annual Black Gold Festival is underway in Hazard.

While the festival was not canceled last year, it is back in full swing with a new slogan designed to showcase the resiliency of those who have fought hard to get back on their feet and those who have continued to rebuild in the last 14 months.

The three-day festival, which started on Thursday, will run through Saturday with all kinds of food, fun and entertainment.

