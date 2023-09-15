Congressman Hal Rogers speaks at ASTRA-Con

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead University hosted ASTRA-Con for current staff, students and prospective students in the space science program.

The conference was a way for folks to learn from and about the program and its students, in various activities and sessions.

Representative Hal Rogers, (R) KY-5, was a keynote speaker on Friday.

He said the program is very special.

“This space science degree that you can get here at the university, that’s unique, if you’ve got that degree, then you’re wanted for a job,” he said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was also a keynote speaker and he said this program is important to train the future of NASA.

“And this is especially important as we are going back to the moon with astronauts in order to prepare to go to Mars. So, I’m just really pleased to see what’s here at Morehead State,” he explained. “Well, this is the genius of America, that no matter where you are in our country, we have this richness of bright, young minds that are being educated as to what we need.”

Congressman Rogers said the unique program has a lot to offer.

“So, it’s the real world and they’re doing it as like anybody else can do it. But they’re one of four in the world doing just that and they’re the only satellite owned by a university,” he said.

This is why he announced that he requested nearly $9 million to support the program due to the hard work and success it has shown from next year’s budget.

He has also requested more than 650 thousand dollars to support and enhance STEM education in the mountains at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt...
Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Rand Paul new bill - Olivia 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Astra Conference MSU - RJ 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Black Gold Festival - Chandler 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Corbin Football - Jack 6