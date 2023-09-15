Congressman Hal Rogers speaks at ASTRA-Con

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead University hosted ASTRA-Con for current staff, students and prospective students in the space science program.

The conference was a way for folks to learn from and about the program and its students, in various activities and sessions.

Representative Hal Rogers, (R) KY-5, was a keynote speaker on Friday.

He said the program is very special.

“This space science degree that you can get here at the university, that’s unique, if you’ve got that degree, then you’re wanted for a job,” he said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was also a keynote speaker and he said this program is important to train the future of NASA.

“And this is especially important as we are going back to the moon with astronauts in order to prepare to go to Mars. So, I’m just really pleased to see what’s here at Morehead State,” he explained. “Well, this is the genius of America, that no matter where you are in our country, we have this richness of bright, young minds that are being educated as to what we need.”

Congressman Rogers said the unique program has a lot to offer.

“So, it’s the real world and they’re doing it as like anybody else can do it. But they’re one of four in the world doing just that and they’re the only satellite owned by a university,” he said.

This is why he announced that he requested nearly $9 million to support the program due to the hard work and success it has shown from next year’s budget.

He has also requested more than 650 thousand dollars to support and enhance STEM education in the mountains at Hazard Community and Technical College’s Challenger Learning Center.

