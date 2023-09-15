‘Be seen and heard’: Motorcyclists share tips on riding safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, there were nearly 6,000 motorcyclists killed across the county, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Although summer is coming to a close, people ride motorcycles all year round.

“We are having shorter days,” said Mike Minton, Manager of Parts at Harley Davidson. “At dusk, the sun is in people’s eyes a lot of the time.”

At Harley Davidson’s Man o’ War location in Lexington, Minton helps with the upkeep of your motorcycle. He says he makes sure your bike fits you.

“If the bike doesn’t fit you, you will get tired, your shoulders will get tired, you’ll start paying attention to your own aches and pains instead of the road around you,” Minton said.

He says the right fit can help you maneuver and react better when you’re driving. He adds that it helps to stabilize the bike.

Minton says two things they talk about often in the motorcycle world is: making sure you’re seen and heard.

“LED technology is so advanced now than it was five or ten years ago. As much lighting as you can get on that bike, it makes it super safe because if you’re at a stop sign and you have enough lighting in the back, they actually see you there.” Minton said.

The Manager of Apparel and Licensing for Harley Davidson, Alisha Urzua, helps customers buy the proper gear. That can be helmets, jackets, or gloves.

“It’s very important to make sure, not only that you have the right gear, but that it fits you properly to keep you safe. If you don’t have the proper gear for the type of riding that you’re doing and it doesn’t fit you properly if anything were to happen, your gear is not going to be there to protect you like it needs to.” Urzua said.

Urzua says they all have different types of jackets for different seasons as well.

“It’s getting darker earlier, so we show them the kind of the high visibility jackets that have the brighter colors, the reflective piping on that, and it’s for them to keep them on if they’re riding at nighttime,” Urzua said.

They say taking the proper steps before getting on the road can keep you and other drivers safe.

Harley Davidson also hosts motorcycle riding classes on Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

