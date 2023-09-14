WYMT Week 4 Team of the Week: Pike Central Hawks

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Hawks are the week four Team of the Week.

Pike Central is coming off their largest scoring output of the season in their week four road win, 27-24, over Powell County.

“It felt really good to put a lot of points on the board and we just got it into different playmakers’ hands,” Pike Central wide receiver Lane Adams said. “That was a really big upgrade, it really opened the field up for us. The passing game came along decent and some guys did really good on the ground too.”

The Hawks enter week five undefeated at 4-0, their best start to the halfway point of the season since 2010.

“No matter the opponent, we’ve preached to our guys not to take wins for granted,” Hawks football head coach Ronn Varney said. “After the struggles we’ve had the last few years on the win column, that makes you appreciate the wins much more.”

Pike Central hosts Prestonsburg for their homecoming game in week five at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

