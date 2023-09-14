When can we expect to see fall colors?

In our area, we see leaves change color generally throughout the month of October.
In our area, we see leaves change color generally throughout the month of October.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fall season is inching closer, and you could really feel it Thursday morning. Soon, we will be putting on those warmer clothes and start to see leaves fall and change color.

Our area starts to see color change as early as the beginning of October, with our peak fall colors arriving by the end of October. While weather does have an influence on fall color change, it’s actually the sun that has the greatest effect.

Chlorophyll is what gives leaves their green color, but as nights get longer, chlorophyll stops being produced, revealing the other pigments in leaves that have different colors.

Weather does have an influence, of course. Ideal weather for fall color involves warm, sunny days followed by cool but not freezing nights. A weather setup like the one we have seen towards the end of this week happening later in the season would be perfect to bring in those bright, vibrant fall colors.

What happens in the summer also influences the fall colors. A dry summer can delay the process of leaves changing color. If color change is delayed too much, the cold will take out the leaves before they reach peak color. Fortunately, our area is not in a drought.

As long as we don’t see intense warm periods of weather in the next month and we don’t get extremely dry, you can expect to see a good season of fall color.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Police investigating after shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

WYMT, Kentucky Power and God's Pantry Food Bank are teaming up again for the Power up the...
Thousands of dollars, pounds of food collected during Power Up the Pantry food drive
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Anderson Co. murder suspect arrested while walking down street
Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
Power Up The Pantry 3:30 p.m. update with Madison Carmouche