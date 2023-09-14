Thousands of dollars, pounds of food collected during Power Up the Pantry food drive

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - WYMT, Kentucky Power and God’s Pantry Food Bank partnered to help restock food pantries across the mountains.

Three sites were open in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland to donate non-perishable food items or money for pantries to buy groceries for those who are in need.

With the Hazard and Pikeville locations combined, officials said they received approximately $1,000 in monetary donations and approximately 1,000 pounds of donated food.

Ashland was able to collect around $1,300 in monetary donations and around 350 pounds of food.

Officials said the AEP Foundation will also donate an additional $15,000 for God’s Food Pantry and $10,000 to Facing Hunger in Ashland.

