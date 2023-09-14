A taste of fall through Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall officially starts on September 23, but we are getting a preview to close out the work week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Another calm, crisp night is on tap across the mountains. Temperatures fall into the lower-50s under a mostly clear sky. Similar to Thursday morning, you may need a light jacket as you walk out the door Friday morning. We stay dry overnight as high pressure continues.

Beautiful weather sticks around to end the work week. We stay dry on Friday under plenty of sunshine. Below-average temperatures will continue. Highs top out in the upper-70s. We are also tracking some low humidity. The forecast could not be better for week five of high school football or outdoor festivals across the mountains.

Into Friday night, we stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures dip into the lower-and-mid-50s by Saturday morning as our fall preview continues.

Weekend Forecast

We are starting the weekend on a dry note, but we are also tracking our next rain chance by Saturday afternoon and evening and into Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds, so not as cool as recent days. Most of Saturday looks dry, but we are tracking spotty showers to return by Saturday afternoon and evening. Scattered chances look to linger into Saturday night. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Scattered showers look possible on Sunday, especially early. It does not look to be a washout, but hit-or-miss showers are possible. Highs reach the upper-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the mid-50s by Sunday night as another round of drier air settles into the region.

Tracking Another Round Of Drier Air

In the extended forecast, we are tracking some drier air to return as we kick off the new work week.

We look to stay dry and comfortable on Monday. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Dry weather looks to continue into next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures rebound into the lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky on both days. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.