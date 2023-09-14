Power up the Pantry food drive underway at several sites across the mountains

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - WYMT, Kentucky Power and God’s Pantry Food Bank are teaming up again to help restock food pantries across the mountains.

From now until 6 p.m., you can visit one of three sites in Hazard, Pikeville or Ashland to donate non-perishable food items or money for pantries to buy groceries for those who are in need.

Officials ask if you do bring food donations, please make sure it is not expired.

If you plan to donate money by check, please make those checks out to God’s Pantry Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank.

Here are the locations you can drop donations off at:

Hazard - ARH Medical Mall, 210 Black Gold Boulevard

Pikeville - Kentucky Power Service Center, 3249 N. Mayo Trail

Ashland - Kentucky Power, 1645 Winchester Avenue

We will have more from the event throughout the day on WYMT.

