Power Up the Pantry collected goods across EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky Power and WYMT partnered to sponsor the fourth Power up the Pantry food drive.

The event supports God’s Pantry Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank in collecting non-perishables for the cooler months ahead.

The God’s Pantry Food Bank, food drive, and volunteer manager, D’wan Carey said that many families may have to choose between gifts or food as the holidays get closer.

“And we all know food is really expensive right now. So hopefully getting food to our food pantry organizations, our partner organizations,” said Carey

Kentucky Power is one of the many community partners that God’s Pantry Food Bank relies on to volunteer, donate, and advocate for them.

Shane Allen, Customer Account Manager at Kentucky Power, said that they understand the food insecurity problem and want to be a part of the change.

“Kentucky Power is all folks from this area so we all want to give back to the community as much as we can and this is just one of the ways we try to do that every year.”

The event was held in three locations throughout the region, Hazard, Pikeville, and Ashland with all of them collecting non-perishables and monetary donations.

If you missed your chance to donate on Thursday, you can still donate to New Hope Church in Hazard or the God’s Pantry Food Bank Center in Prestonsburg.

Carey said that all donations are appreciated no matter how big or small because even a one-dollar donation can pay for about seven meals.

“Every little can matters so one can of food, can be a meal for somebody,” said Carey.

