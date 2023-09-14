Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested

Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of a Hazard man arrested in connection with a shots fired call last night in Perry County.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Grigsby was arrested in the city limits shortly after the reported incident near the old M.C. Napier High School.

Police said Grigsby is charged with one count of attempted murder and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Officers said the shots were the result of a fight between two men. Grigsby reportedly fired shots at the other man and at bystanders.

The incident also led to the discovery of a casino type game and approximately $3,000 in cash plus approximately forty hard drives from video gaming machines.

Three other people were arrested on unrelated charges at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Police investigating after shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

WYMT, Kentucky Power and God's Pantry Food Bank are teaming up again for the Power up the...
Thousands of dollars, pounds of food collected during Power Up the Pantry food drive
A former teacher and assistant coach at Belfry High School, is no longer an employee of the...
Belfry teacher, assistant football coach resigns, investigation underway
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Anderson Co. murder suspect arrested while walking down street
Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested