Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of a Hazard man arrested in connection with a shots fired call last night in Perry County.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Grigsby was arrested in the city limits shortly after the reported incident near the old M.C. Napier High School.

Police said Grigsby is charged with one count of attempted murder and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Officers said the shots were the result of a fight between two men. Grigsby reportedly fired shots at the other man and at bystanders.

The incident also led to the discovery of a casino type game and approximately $3,000 in cash plus approximately forty hard drives from video gaming machines.

Three other people were arrested on unrelated charges at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.