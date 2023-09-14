Park receives military vehicle to honor veterans

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After months of struggles, one park in Central Kentucky has a new addition that means a lot to veterans in the area.

The first obstacle was funding. City leaders said they were told it would cost $15,000 to transport the infantry fighting vehicle.

Senator Brandon Storm was able to find someone to help.

“He told me, if we could find another one, he would get it here. So, I found another one, and he’s getting it here,” Kathy Bobo, a local veteran, said.

Next, leaders had to find a path to get the vehicle into the park.

“That is a pretty tight curve there. Don’t know if they can get in there or not,” Veteran Jim Rigsby said.

However, on Thursday, the vehicle was finally delivered to the Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon.

“This is a tank. APC’S—a mini version of a tank,” Tommy Hodges, a Vietnam veteran, said.

Local veterans said it is specifically called a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

“What is significant about this piece is that it is still in use. They had decommissioned two of them. And we were lucky to get one of them,” Bobo added.

The tank will be part of a park that salutes and honors those who were involved in wars and conflicts.

“If it not for veterans, we would not be here. That is a fact. Whether it’s peace time or war time. Because in peace time that means they are doing their job, too,” Hodges explained.

People in the community said the Bradley Fighting Vehicle was used a lot during the Gulf War.

